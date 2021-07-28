MSF Donates TB Medication Worth US $165 000

An international medical humanitarian organization, Médecins Sans Frontières(MSF) yesterday handed over a consignment of TB medication to Zimbabwe’s National Pharmaceutical Company (NATPHARM) as part of the campaign to end tuberculosis (TB) in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, MSF Country Representative, Dr. Reinaldo Ortuno congratulated Zimbabwe for its removal from the list of countries with a high TB burden.

“We are happy that Zimbabwe continues to make huge strides in containing and raising awareness on TB, and we congratulate the country for its removal from the list of countries with a high TB burden,” said Dr Ortuno.

The TB drugs donated today include first-line treatment for Drug sensitive TB and treatment for Drug-resistant TB (DR), all with an estimate value of USD 165, 000.

For 11 years until 2017, MSF provided quality HIV/TB/DR-TB treatment, care and support to Zimbabwe and in 2018, MSF, in collaboration with the MoHCC, supported the successful pilot of the short regimen treatment with injectable for DR-TB in Mutare.

Dr Ortuno said the organisation will continue providing support and resources to MOHCC as complementary efforts to reduce HIV/TB/DR-TB burden.

“We continue to work with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to provide health care, especially to vulnerable communities. MSF believes that health is a human right and that every person should have access to health services and medicines when they are in need,” said Dr Ortuno.