Mudenda Advocates for Stronger Oversight in Government Debt Management

Speaker of Parliament, Adv Jacob Mudenda says Public Accounts Committees (PACs) play a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and accountability on debt management in government operations.

Addressing parliamentarians and stakeholders at the Southern African Development Community of Public Accounts Committees (SADCOPAC) capacity building workshop in Harare on Wednesday, Mudenda said accountability holds leaders responsible for public funds, prioritizing national interests and legality while good governance enables citizen involvement in public finance decisions through democratic representation.

“Accountability means being answerable to the citizens on how those that govern have prudentially or otherwise utilised the power of the public purse in pursuit of the national interests that propagate the prosperity of the citizenry as guided by the law and the justice of the cause for national development.

“On the contrary, good governance is the government for the people, with the people and by the people guided by the tenets of democracy whereby the people must have a say on how the public sector finance is expended through the scrutiny by their representatives in Parliament.

“There is need for checks and balances in striving for accountability and good governance in our public institutions,” he said.

Mudenda commended SADCOPAC’s efforts in championing financial oversight and capacity building, emphasizing the significance of the theme:

“Enhancing transparency and good governance: promoting transparency in government operations and fostering good governance practices,” Mudenda added.

SADCOPAC Chairperson, Warren Mwambazi says transparency is the foundation of public trust as it ensures that government actions are visible and understandable to the public, thereby fostering accountability and integrity.

“As members and technical officials of oversight committees, you are at the forefront of this endeavor. Your role in scrutinizing government activities, expenditures, and policies is vital to ensuring that public resources are managed responsibly and that government operations are conducted with the highest standards of integrity,” said Mwambazi.

“This collaborative process not only enhances our individual capabilities but also strengthens the collective oversight functions across the region.

The peer review program provides a unique platform for mutual learning and capacity building. It fosters a culture of continuous improvement and innovation, where we can share insights, address common challenges, and develop strategies that are informed by the diverse experiences of our peers. This programme demonstrates our commitment to the principles of transparency and good governance,” he added.

Parliament of Zimbabwe Public Accounts Committee Chairperson, Charlton Hwende assured SADCOPAC that of his team’s full commitment in ensuring that SADCOPAC family realise it’s vision of empowering the members of each Nation to effectively carry out their functions, over public sector finances and promoting good governance.

The capacity building comes at a time when Public Accounts Committees in the region are grappling with bad governance, transparency and accountability issues that are delaying progress in most Southern African economies.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

