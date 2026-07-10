Music Consultancy Society Academy Set for Largest Graduation Yet

The Music Consultancy Society Academy Zimbabwe will celebrate the achievements of 200 graduates when it hosts its 9th Graduation Ceremony on 31 July 2026, marking another milestone in its efforts to promote professional training in music, ,dance, theatre, visual arts, sign language and adjudication.

The ceremony will see students receive qualifications in four disciplines, reflecting the academy’s growing role in nurturing talent and building professional capacity within Zimbabwe’s creative and education sectors.

A total of 136 students will graduate with a Diploma in Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) while 25 candidates will receive an Advanced Diploma in Music and Dance.

Another 21 candidates will graduate with a Diploma in Sign Language, and 18 candidates will be awarded a Diploma in Adjudication bringing the total number of graduates to 200.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the academy’s founder, Professor Tavonga Assiel Chipadza, said the graduation represented more than the awarding of certificates describing it as a celebration of resilience, creativity and professional excellence.

“This graduation is a testament to the hard work and determination of our students who have dedicated themselves to acquiring knowledge and practical skills that will transform their lives and communities. We are proud to be producing graduates who are equipped not only to excel in the creative industry but also to contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said.

Professor Chipadza said the academy remained committed to expanding access to quality arts education while embracing inclusion through programmes such as sign language training.



“The creative and performing arts sector continues to offer immense opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and cultural preservation. Through our programmes, we are nurturing professionals who will become educators, performers, adjudicators, cultural ambassadors and innovators. We are also pleased to be producing sign language specialists who will help bridge communication gaps and promote inclusivity in our society,” he said.

He added that the institution would continue to broaden its academic programmes to meet the evolving needs of Zimbabwe’s creative economy and the wider education sector.

The Music Consultancy Society Academy Zimbabwe has over the years established itself as a centre for arts education, offering qualifications that blend theoretical knowledge with practical skills in music, dance, performing arts and related disciplines.

The 9th graduation ceremony is expected to bring together graduates, families, education stakeholders, arts practitioners and invited guests to celebrate the achievements of the class of 2026.

Professor Chipadza said the academy remained focused on producing graduates capable of preserving Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage while driving innovation and excellence within the country’s creative industries.

MCS is registered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and also accredited by the Central Board of Education Canada.