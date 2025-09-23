Music, Sports and Faith Collide at Harare’s Love Zimbabwe Festival

Zimbabwe is set to host one of its biggest Christian gatherings this month, as Evangelist Andrew Palau joins hands with church mother bodies for the official Love Zimbabwe Festival.

The event is being organised by the Luis Palau Association (LPA) in collaboration with the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), Union for the Development of the Apostolic and Zionist Churches in Africa (UDACIZA), the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops’ Conference (ZCBC) and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC).

For over 25 years, Palau has been at the forefront of global evangelism helping lead the LPA’s citywide outreach campaigns.

He has trained thousands of believers in friendship evangelism and has preached to millions at similar festivals worldwide.

“It’s an honour and a dream finally coming true, to partner with you and all the churches to lift high the name of Jesus. Serving together, we can reach every member of the community, right there in the heart of the city.” Evangelist Palau said ahead of the gathering.

Organisers say the festival is designed for the whole family with activities tailored to women, children, young people and professionals.

Entertainment will include live music, action sports with BMX and FMX riders and a children’s fun zone.

Bishop Never Muparutsa described the approach as “unique and non-threatening,” saying it was crafted to help people encounter Christ in familiar settings.

Bishop Mavis Gurupira added that the event comes at a critical time with many young Zimbabweans battling drug and substance abuse.

Father J. Maseko called the festival “an opportunity of a lifetime… to realise together that we are all children of God,” while Reverend Wilfred Dimingu urged Zimbabweans to come together “regardless of denomination.”

More than 20 local and international artists will perform, including Nigerian gospel star Ada Ehi alongside Zimbabwe’s Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Takesure Zamar, Mathias Mhere, Tembalami and King David (Baba Harare) among others.

The Love Zimbabwe Festival campaign is running across several cities and will culminate in Harare from 26–28 September at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield.

Organisers expect to reach more than 200,000 people directly with the gospel.

“This is all about unity. As African indigenous churches, we are breaking records by partnering with other denominations for the common good of furthering God’s work in Zimbabwe.” said Reverend Innocent Chitanda. “