Mutare Council Downplays Covid-19 Scare

Mutare City father’s are trying to downplay a Covid-19 outbreak that hit municipal workers early this week which saw seven employees testing positive to the deadly pandemic.

In a public notice, City of Mutare said there was no COVID-19 scare adding that earlier reports were based on grapevine.

“First and foremost there was no COVID-19 Scare at Mutare Civic Centre. On Monday Council disinfected its offices at Civic Centre as part of the Covid-19 preventative measures and simultaneously workers were also tested as per the on- going safety and screening processes.

“The article gives a wrong impression that there was a Covid 19 Scare at Civic Centre and instead of the reporter focusing on the lead role being played by Council as a key player in the fight against Covid 19, he chose to rely on grapevine,” stated the Public Notice.

The notice was released by the Town Clerk Dr Mutara who revealed that council only sprayed its premises as well as sending home workers found positive.

Initial efforts to get a comment from the Public Relation officer, Spren Mutiwi were fruitless as his call was answered by assistants, as he was reportedly in a meeting with management.

Dr Mutara in an interview, recorded remotely, only confirmed reports from ratepayers and customers which has been turned away at the council offices.

263Chat investigations on the day in question also confirmed that indeed offices temporarily closed off for customers while internal sources also confirmed the incident.

Dr Mutara stated that any positive cases were being turned home, and the fumigation exercise in response to the positive cases which affected workers.

Despite protestations council says it will continue routine disinfections in all Council establishments to ensure safety of employees, residents and stakeholders.