Mwazha Heir in Court Over Shrine Standoff as Church Feud Deepens

By Judith Nyuke

The son of the late African Apostolic Church leader Archbishop Paul Mwazha, Ngoni Mwazha appeared in court for contempt after allegedly defying a High Court order prohibiting him and 16 others from convening at church shrines in Eastview, Harare.

In direct defiance of a 2022 High Court injunction, Mwazha and his associates allegedly held unauthorised services at various church shrines in Eastview specifically within Phases 2, 3 and 12.

Under the terms of the court order, the accused were barred from accessing or holding meetings at the designated locations.

During proceedings before Magistrate Kudzanai Kapurura, the defense pleaded not guilty arguing against the very existence of the Eastview shrines cited by the prosecution.

The accused questioned the complainant’s legal standing arguing that Jacob Mazo is not authorised to act for the church.

In their defense, they claimed to be members in good standing who were never officially expelled.

They further contended that their conduct strictly adheres to the religious doctrines established by the late Archbishop Mwazha.

“The accused persons, in the exercise of their faith, do not act through the individuals mentioned in High Court order HC 537/22 but instead worship in accordance with their belief in Jesus Christ, as taught by Archbishop Paul Mwazha of Africa, the servant of God and leader of the church.”

According to the defense, the High Court order is not an outright prohibition on using the shrines. They maintained that the order serves to regulate gatherings by requiring members to follow specific protocols, including obtaining authorization from the church’s governing body.

“The order confirms the procedure that church members must follow whenever they intend to hold gatherings by obtaining consent from the Archbishop Paul Mwazha of Africa. It is unimaginable that non-members of the church would be required to seek such consent,” the defence argued.

The trial is set to resume on January 29.