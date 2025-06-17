Mzembi’s Arrest Warrant Confirmed: Magistrate Dismisses ‘Cancer Excuse’ as Unconvincing

By Judith Nyuke

HARARE — A Harare magistrate has upheld arrest warrants for former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi, ruling that his explanation for evading court proceedings since 2018 was not convincing enough to justify his prolonged absence.

Mzembi, who is facing corruption-related charges, told the court that he had applied for the release of his passport in 2018 to seek medical treatment in South Africa.

He claimed he was diagnosed with cancer during that time and subsequently underwent surgery, later relocating to Zambia as his health reportedly declined again in 2024.

According to Mzembi, he voluntarily returned to Zimbabwe once his health improved but was arrested at the airport before he could present himself to court.

He argued that his return was not clandestine and offered several conditions as part of a proposed remedy — including surrendering his passport, his sister’s title deeds, submitting to house arrest under 24-hour surveillance, and standing trial.

However, the State dismissed Mzembi’s justification, questioning the credibility of his timeline.

Prosecutors pointed out that his last documented medical review was scheduled for February 2019 and accused him of providing no valid evidence to cover the years between then and now.

Further weakening his case, the State noted that Mzembi was actively engaging on social media in 2023 while serving as campaign manager for exiled politician Saviour Kasukuwere — suggesting he was well enough to return to Zimbabwe and attend trial earlier.

Magistrate Donald Ndirowei ruled that Mzembi had violated his bail conditions and that his explanation did not amount to a “valid excuse” for his failure to appear in court.

“Warrants of arrest are hereby confirmed, and the accused is hereby committed to prison pending trial,” Ndirowei declared.

The matter has been postponed to July 1, 2025.