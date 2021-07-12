National Heroes, Chimonyo, Chakabva Laid To Rest

National heroes, Lt. General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo and Mikael Chakabva have been laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the burial of another late national hero, Abraham Nkiwane is expected to have taken place at his farm in Umguza District in Matebeleland North as per the family wishes.

Nkiwane (93) succumbed to prostate cancer at the United Bulawayo Hospitals on Tuesday lastweek, while Lt-Gen Chimonyo (69) passed on at the Avenues clinic in Harare on Wednesday after battling cancer.

Chakabva (78) died last Thursday after a long illness.

Addressing mourners at the National Heroes Acre, President Emmerson Mnangagwa challenged the nation to remain resolute in the face of the country’s destructors.

“The nation has been plunged into mourning after the passing on of three heroes. Each of the three departed veterans embody different places and strands in the rich liberation war history of our country. Their personal journeys were unique, decisive and critical. The struggle was hard and protracted,”

“Many died while survivors carry wounds that may never heal. I challenge the nation to ensure that our rich national liberation war heritage maintains a place and value within our society,”

“It’s our challenge to go the extra mile for the good and prosperity of our country drawing from our unique God given abilities and strengths,” said Mnangagwa.

Commenting on Lt.Gen Chomonyo, who was Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army at the time of death, Mnangagwa challenged the security sector to adhere to the principles of patriotism that the late General upheld.

“Those in the security sector must introspect, are you loyal, can you be trusted, The nation is calling on those who can be depended upon to come and defend the country’s sovereignty,” said Mnangagwa.

He also narrated Nkiwane’s life story that can be traced back to early nationalism and underground work, including recruiting young people for the struggle.

On Chakabva, the president spoke of how Cde Vhuu as he was affectionately known got recruited by the late Nikita Mangena when he moved to Zambia to go for training under ZAPU in Morogoro, Tanzania.

“In 1968, the late Cde Vhuu participated in the Chifombo Battle in conjuction with the FRELIMO forces against the Portuguese. Between 1969 and 1972, he was part of the team which transported arms across the Zambezi River from Mozambique into the then Southern Rhodesia into the Mavhuradonha Mountains,” narrated President Mnangagwa.