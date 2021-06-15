NBS Launches Instant Cash Services

Leading financial services provider, the National Building Society (NBS) has launched an all-inclusive, local remittances product, NBS Instant Cash, which allows banked and non banked customers to send forex locally at the lowest premiums, thereby catering for the needs of the marginalized.

Mildret Kujinga, NBS Head of Marketing told 263Chat that the service will bring inclusivity and make it easy for all clients to send as little as US$10 per transaction thereby helping marginalized societies, who usually found it hard to send money for basic commodities and for the day or home emergencies whose amounts were pegged beyond their reach.

”In addition to working with international money transfer agencies like Senditoo and WorldRemit, the building society has added an exciting local remittances product, NBS Instant Cash to deliver world class services in the remittances space,” she noted.

Kujinga noted that the building society is deliberately focusing beyond housing delivery hence the financial institution is responding to the market’s demands and ushering disruptive products to the expectations of their targeted markets

“We have a national mandate to deliver affordable houses , build dreams and build our societies hence we are continuously rolling out ICT driven innovative products to improve the quality of life for Zimbabweans,” she said.

According to the institution, there has been a huge uptake of the new product.

Kujinga further stated that sending or receiving forex via the NBS Instant Cash platform will create a traceable formal transactional history even for the informal sector enabling them to have access to various bank products offered by the institution.

“The promise to the market is that for sending or receiving forex across Zimbabwe using NBS, there will be instant cash” further stated Kujinga.

The Instant Cash services are accessible at NBS branches and its authorized agents scattered across the country.