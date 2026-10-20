Nedbank Backs Tour de Great Dyke to Empower Disadvantaged Children

Nedbank Zimbabwe has pledged continued support for initiatives that use sport to drive community development and improve the lives of disadvantaged children as preparations gather pace for the ninth edition of the Tour de Great Dyke.

Speaking at the launch of the annual cycling event, Nedbank Zimbabwe senior brand and marketing manager Joel Gombera said the tour went beyond sporting competition bringing together businesses, communities and other stakeholders to support a common cause.

He said the bank’s continued association with the event reflected its belief that corporate sponsorship should deliver tangible social benefits beyond brand visibility.

“For Nedbank Zimbabwe, this Tour represents far more than cycling. It is about endurance, partnership, community and the determination to keep moving forward,” Gombera said.

The Tour de Great Dyke also provides an opportunity to showcase one of Zimbabwe’s key economic corridors while celebrating the athletes, businesses and communities contributing to the country’s development.

Gombera said the event’s charitable component, which benefits children through the Gifted Children Foundation, was particularly important.

The foundation supports gifted but less privileged learners, helping them pursue their education and develop their potential.

“Our association with the Tour de Great Dyke reflects our commitment to supporting initiatives that bring together sport, business and communities, as well as make a difference in the lives of the children, as mentioned by the director of the Gifted Children Foundation,” he said.

Gombera said Nedbank was proud to support a platform that combines sporting achievement with business engagement and social impact, while encouraging active lifestyles and promoting cycling in Zimbabwe.

“Meaningful sponsorship should create value beyond visibility,” he said.

He likened cycling to the broader development process, saying progress required consistency, resilience, teamwork and the determination to overcome challenges.

The ninth edition of the tour is expected to build on the event’s role in connecting corporate partners, cycling enthusiasts and communities through a shared commitment to development.

Gombera acknowledged the contributions of the event’s partners and sponsors including MIPF, ZENT, Mutapa Gold Resources, NetOne, Fidelity, Manica Bikes, Cell Insurance, Firstlink, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and Sterling Lodges.

He said the involvement of the organisations demonstrated how collaboration could strengthen initiatives that deliver both economic and social benefits.

“Each contribution, whether financial, logistical, technical, promotional or operational, forms part of the collective effort that allows the Tour to grow,” Gombera said.

He also commended the organisers and teams working behind the scenes, noting that delivering an event of this scale required extensive coordination and commitment.

As cyclists prepare for the 2026 edition, Gombera wished participants success and urged all stakeholders to remain united behind the tour’s objectives.

“Let us ride with purpose, partner for progress, and go the distance together,” he said.

Through its combination of cycling, corporate participation and charitable support, the Tour de Great Dyke continues to provide a platform for businesses to contribute to community development while helping disadvantaged children access opportunities to fulfil their potential.