NetOne CEO’s Arrest Triggers Tensions Over Power Struggles

The arrest of NetOne Cellular (Pvt) Ltd Chief Executive Officer, Raphael Mushanawani, by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has unsettled the telecommunications sector, with allegations of fraud now entangled in claims of internal power struggles at the parastatal.

ZACC accuses Mushanawani of unlawfully authorising contracts worth US$1.2 million for system upgrades that were allegedly redundant. He is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

But company documents seen by this publication indicate that only US$272,000 was spent, with procurement processes reportedly followed.

A senior NetOne manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “This was routine expenditure on the SAGE 1000 system. The figures being thrown around are inflated. It looks like someone is trying to nail the CEO.”

While Mushanawani faces fraud charges, internal investigations are also targeting other executives. Commercial head Learnmore Musunda is alleged to be manoeuvring to take over as CEO. He faces accusations ranging from irregular disposal of company vehicles to authorising annual stock adjustments of nearly US$10 million, as well as sexual harassment complaints from staff.

One employee alleged: “Musunda has created a culture of fear. People are afraid to speak out because of his influence, but there are serious issues that need to be addressed.”

Head of procurement, Mr. Chidzodzo, is already in court over the disappearance of 17 Samsung Z Fold devices and has been implicated in the vehicle disposal saga linked to Musunda.

Sources close to the NetOne board suggest board-level clashes are at the centre of the crisis. Board chair Engineer Mawurukira is said to have recently blocked discount waivers and financial practices estimated to cost the company over US$20 million annually from Musunda’s division.

“The timing of Mushanawani’s arrest is suspicious,” one board source said. “It looks more like retaliation against the board’s efforts to clean up the rot than genuine accountability.”