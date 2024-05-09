New Airline to Bridge London and Harare with Direct Flights

Fly Phoenix Direct Limited, a UK-based virtual airline, has announced plans to initiate direct charter flights from London to Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as early as June.

The move is aimed at enhancing connectivity between the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Dr. Trust Jephius Chitokomere said that an Airbus A330-200 aircraft will be chartered from a partner whose identity remains undisclosed, yet has secured the requisite approvals from the aviation authorities of both nations.

“We are embarking on this journey with a modest start, engaging collaboratively with key stakeholders, including airport authorities and governmental bodies. Due to our company’s structure, the operational aspects will predominantly be managed by our aircraft provider, who boasts prior clearance and operational experience within Zimbabwe,” Dr Chitokomere said.

He further indicated that Fly Phoenix is slated to commence weekly flights in the latter part of May or the onset of June.

Records from the UK Companies House reveal that the airline was incorporated in Accrington on February 5, 2024, with a nominal share capital of one British pound sterling, equivalent to USD 1.25. The enterprise’s registered activities span across scheduled and unscheduled passenger air transport, air freight services, and travel agency operations.

The ownership of Fly Phoenix Direct is shared between Dr. Chitokomere and Fortune Huruva, serving as the Chief Operating Officer. David Edwards holds the role of Project Manager.

Dr. Chitokomere expressed that reinstating the air route between Harare and London is expected to bolster trade, tourism, and diplomatic ties, further consolidating Harare’s stature as a pivotal regional nexus.

The Zimbabwean government has long harboured ambitions for its national airline, Air Zimbabwe, to resume uninterrupted flights to the UK, a nation hosting a substantial community of the Zimbabwean diaspora.

Currently, Air Zimbabwe’s international footprint extends to just two destinations: Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo and Dar es Salaam, as per the latest schedule data from ch-aviation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

