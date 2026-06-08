New Look, Same Taste as Spuds Unveils Modern Packaging

One of Zimbabwe’s most recognisable snack brands is set for a major makeover with Cairns Foods Limited announcing the rollout of newly redesigned packaging for its popular Spuds chips range.

The packaging refresh, the first major visual overhaul for the brand in years introduces a modern, flavour-focused design intended to appeal to today’s consumers while retaining the product’s familiar taste and quality.

Cairns Foods said the new look marks an important milestone in the evolution of the Spuds brand which has remained a favourite among consumers for decades.

The redesigned packs feature stronger flavour distinction through enhanced colour coding and updated graphics making it easier for consumers to identify their preferred varieties while creating a more contemporary appearance on retail shelves.

Speaking about the rebranding initiative, Cairns Foods Limited Marketing Manager Mutsai Mukungatu said the redesign was aimed at ensuring the brand remains relevant in a changing consumer market.

“The new Spuds packaging represents an exciting evolution for the brand. While the look has changed, the quality and taste consumers love remains the same. We wanted packaging that feels bold, modern and flavour-led, where the pack communicates your favourite flavour before you even reach for it,” she said.

Mukungatu said the refresh strikes a balance between innovation and familiarity allowing the brand to modernise its image without losing the identity that generations of consumers have come to recognise.

“This refresh allows the brand to present itself in a way that feels more contemporary while remaining familiar to the consumers who have grown up with it,” she added.

According to Cairns Foods, each flavour in the Spuds range will now carry more distinctive colour schemes designed to improve shelf visibility and enhance the overall consumer experience.

The company said the rebranding reflects its broader commitment to innovation, brand excellence and responding to evolving market trends.

The rollout of the new packaging has already started with consumers continuing to enjoy the same product recipe despite the updated appearance.