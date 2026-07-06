New Pan-African Initiative Launched to Protect Digital Rights Across 30 Countries

Zimbabwe-based creative and digital media organisation Magamba Network has launched a new three-year initiative aimed at protecting digital civic space and strengthening online participation for young people across 30 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The programme, called Nafasi—the Swahili word for “space”—will work with young people, civil society organisations, digital communities, women human rights defenders and content creators to promote safer, more inclusive and accessible online spaces.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Project (DefendDefenders) and the Réseau des Femmes Leaders pour le Développement (RFLD) with funding from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).

The launch comes amid growing concerns over the state of digital rights across Africa where online civic spaces are increasingly being challenged by the spread of misinformation and disinformation, unequal internet access and the misuse of emerging technologies including artificial intelligence.

According to the programme’s organisers, these challenges have contributed to the rise of technology-facilitated gender-based violence, online harassment and the manipulation of digital platforms, discouraging many people—particularly women and girls—from participating in online discussions.

Nafasi aims to address these issues by combining support for individuals already defending digital rights with efforts to build African-owned digital infrastructure and trusted information ecosystems that reduce dependence on external technology platforms.

The programme will focus on three areas: strengthening advocacy for better digital governance and data protection, improving digital security and fact-checking skills, and building a continent-wide network of youth-led digital hubs capable of responding to emerging online challenges.

Over the next three years, organisers say the initiative will equip young Africans with digital skills, support the development of independent African-owned online platforms and improve the ability of communities to identify and counter false information.

Speaking at the launch, Magamba Network Creative Director Samm Farai Monro said protecting online civic space had become increasingly important for Africa’s young people.

“The online space is such an important arena for Africa’s Gen Z to express themselves and to organise around their vision of a better tomorrow.

“But we are seeing that space shrinking consistently. Nafasi couldn’t come at a more crucial time. We have built an amazing Africa-wide network of digital rights activists, techies and civic innovators committed to protecting the online space and building a future where digital democracy thrives. Together we need to hold the space!” he said.

Magamba Network will host the initiative, while DefendDefenders will coordinate activities in East Africa and RFLD will oversee implementation in West Africa and Lusophone countries.

Organisers say the project is intended to strengthen collaboration among African civil society organisations and create more resilient digital communities capable of defending open, secure and inclusive online spaces across the continent.