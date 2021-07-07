NGO Boss Swindles US$65 000

A local non-Governmental Organization (NGO) -Environment Africa has dragged its former finance and administrative manager, Shaibi Million before the Court for swindling the company of funds amounting to US$65 385.

It is alleged that Million transferred US$65 385 belonging to Environment Africa into his personal account when he was still employed by the organisation before the incident was unearthed in April 2021.

The NGO filed a lawsuit at the High Court of Harare demanding the misappropriated funds, interest on the amount as well as costs of the law suit.

Million is alleged to have committed the offence between November 21 and February 3 this year.

“He unlawfully and wrongfully transferred US$59 585 from Environment Africa’s Nostro Account held with First Capital Bank to his account also held with the same bank. These transfers were not authorized by the plaintiff and none of the transferred amounts have been recovered,” reads the other part of the summons.

Summons further says that “Further around December 2020, he wrongfully and intentionally misappropriated US$5 800 which was meant for the purchase of solar system for the plaintiff but was unlawfully and without authorization converted by Million to his own use.”

Million has refused to pay back the money prompting the court action.

The matter is still pending at the Court.