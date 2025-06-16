Paratus and PowerTel Join Forces to Build National Fibre Network in Zimbabwe

Paratus Zimbabwe and PowerTel Communications have signed a landmark agreement to develop a high-capacity national fibre network that is expected to significantly improve internet connectivity across the country.

The deal, announced on Monday in Harare, marks a strategic partnership between Paratus Zimbabwe—a subsidiary of pan-African telecoms provider Paratus Group—and PowerTel, a wholly owned subsidiary of the state power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

Under the agreement, both companies will contribute equally to the investment required for rolling out the new long-distance fibre infrastructure.

The network will aim to bolster national connectivity and create cross-border links with neighbouring countries.

The first phase of the rollout, scheduled for completion within the next six months, will connect the towns of Plumtree and Bulawayo with Livingstone, positioning Zimbabwe as a key digital gateway in southern Africa.

“This marks a major step forward in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation because this partnership will enable us to deliver on our mission to provide high capacity and affordable connectivity to the people and enterprises of Zimbabwe. We are proud to be working with Paratus Zimbabwe and to be creating a resilient national long-distance backbone,” said Willard Nyagwande, Acting Managing Director of PowerTel Communications.

Paratus Zimbabwe was awarded its communications license earlier this year, and the company says the partnership will enable it to deliver services through the wider Paratus Group network.

“This is very good news for Zimbabwe, and we are delighted to be partnering with PowerTel to bring about this landmark deal. Paratus Zimbabwe will be offering an unmatched service through the Paratus Group’s quality network,” said Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer of the Paratus Group.

“By extending our footprint into yet another African territory, we will bridge gaps between neighbouring countries and further strengthen and widen our contiguous network offering,” he added.

The Paratus Group, which operates across several countries including Namibia, Zambia, Angola and South Africa, has been expanding its footprint across the continent with the aim of becoming a key player in Africa’s digital infrastructure development.

“The Paratus Group is at the centre of Africa’s digital revolution, driving and reshaping connectivity across the continent. We are building networks and creating the digital arteries that will connect more and more people in Africa and give them the service and the support they need to realise their individual and collective potential,” said Cox.