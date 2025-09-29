Police Identify Culprits in Viral Sexual Abuse Video

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) say it has identified school children involved in a widely shared video of sexual assault linked to Masasi High School in Marange.

In a statement, police confirmed that the complainant and two suspects, all aged 16 had been located.

“Reference is made to the ZRP’s X post on 28/09/25 in connection with the viral social media post on sexual activities by Masasi High School, Marange students. The ZRP has located the complainant (17) and the two suspects, all aged 16. More details will be released as inquiries continue,” said the Zimbabwe Republic Police

The footage, which circulated across social media platforms over the weekend drew widespread public outrage and calls for punishment to the perpetrators.

Police had earlier announced that a special team had been dispatched to investigate.

“The ZRP has noted a viral assault incident which occurred recently. The ZRP has dispatched a team to conduct comprehensive investigations in connection with the incident. More details will be released in due course,” the Police said in its initial communication.

There has not been information surrounding the sexual abuse or the relationship between the parties involved.

Investigations are ongoing.