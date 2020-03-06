Police Tops February Rights Violators

A total of 195 human rights violation were recorded across the country during the month of February, according to rights watchdog, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

The ZPP report for the month of February indicates that there were violations of civil, political, social and economic rights.

“The month of February recorded violations of civil, political, social and economic rights totaling 195 violations with Mashonaland Central recording the highest number of violations at 53, followed by Harare at 33. Of the violations recorded 54.3% were cases of harassment and intimidation targeting citizens,” reads the ZPP report.

ZPP said ZRP had the highest number of perpetrators with political parties and municipal police among them.

“The police recorded the highest number of perpetrators (54.8%) followed by the Zanu PF at 22.9%, unknown affiliation 9.3%, MDC 6.1% and municipal police 4%. ZPP continues to note a disturbing trend of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) occupying the highest percentage of perpetrators of human rights violations.

“There was a significant drop in cases involving the Machete wielding gangs. This can be attributed to the response by the police in dealing with the gangs. They contributed 1.5% of the perpetrators in the month under review down from 22.2% recorded in January,” the human rights watchdog said.

The re-introduction of subsidized garrison shops to cushion members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) proposed by Ministry of Finance, the report said triggered an outcry among citizens who are enduring economic hardships. This was viewed as preferential treatment of some civil servants.