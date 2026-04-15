Political Lines Blur as CCC MP Hails Mnangagwa

Budiriro North Member of Parliament Susan Matsunga fhas publicly commended Emmerson Mnangagwa following the drilling of a borehole in Harare’s high-density suburb of Mufakose.

Matsunga also praised the President’s adviser, Paul Tungwarara after he officially handed over boreholes under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme on Tuesday.

The event, held in Budiriro North an opposition stronghold drew senior figures from the ruling ZANU-PF including businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Central Committee member Godwills Masimirembwa.

Matsunga, a former ally of opposition leader Nelson Chamisa retained her parliamentary seat following internal changes within the CCC in 2023 led by Sengezo Tshabangu.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Matsunga expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa commending the development brought to her constituency.

“I want to thank His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, Baba Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in absentia. Muripo musipo nhume yenyu yasvika (in your presence even in your absence your representative has come) Baba Tungwarara and development yavaunza mukati meBudiriro North (for the development brought into Budiriro North). Baba hamuna kutarisa kuti muri baba vemhuri iyi muri baba vemhuri yese (Sir, you did not look at yourself as the father of just one family but as the father of the whole community.” Matsunga said.

The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme is part of a wider government programme aimed at improving access to clean water.

However, critics argue that the initiative has also been used by ZANU-PF to challenge the opposition’s influence in urban areas where the ruling party has often accused local authorities of failing to provide basic services.

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