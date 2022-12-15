PRAZ Commits To Uphold Women Tender Allocation Quota

The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) has committed to uphold the 30 percent women tender allocation quota as prescribed by government policy.

Speaking at the Women Empowerment Summit running under the theme, “Revitalizing Economic Growth through Women Empowerment” in Harare, PRAZ Chief Executive Officer Clever Ruswa said there is need for clear definition of women led business as some entrepreneurs are in the habit of placing female proxies just to win more tenders.

“A woman led organization should have the woman as the major shareholder, major beneficiary and key bank signatory, indicated clearly in registration documents, this is to train women and youth on how to benefit from the national tendering processes, l also want to express gratitude to government for providing funding to make procurement process digital, thereby limiting opportunities for corruption,” he said.

Ruswa called for transparency in executing key procurement principles to ensure that government obtains the best contract terms.

“There is need for procurement principles to ensure that Government obtains the best contract terms, that enhance transparency and regulate the functioning of the international market and equal opportunities as treatment must be provided to all bidders with fair access to bidding opportunities and similar treatment during and after contract award,” he said.

Ruswa clarified terms for companies to participate in the tendering process which includes registration of bidders with PRAZ, meeting specified ethical standards, have legal capacity to enter into contract, not be insolvent, in liquidation and be able to pay relevant taxes, duties, rates and social security.

