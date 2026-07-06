Prevail Group Steps In to Employ Zimbabweans Deported from South Africa

Prevail Group of Companies, owned by presidential investment advisor Paul Tungwarara, has launched a formal employment initiative targeting Zimbabwean nationals recently deported from South Africa, offering positions on an upcoming construction project for skilled returnees.

The company notice, issued from its Borrowdale headquarters, invites applications exclusively from those who have returned from South Africa. Available roles include plumbers, drivers, builders, carpenters, electricians, painters, concrete batchers, and general hands. The initiative comes as official figures confirm 3,624 Zimbabweans have been repatriated since June, following anti-immigrant protests in South Africa.

Tungwarara, appointed special investment advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in November 2024, framed the announcement within the government’s broader call for national solidarity.

“I am pleased to announce that the Prevail Group of Companies will be hiring skilled individuals returning home from South Africa to join our team. If you possess the relevant skills and are interested, we kindly invite you to apply,” Tungwarara said.

He directly referenced the President’s recent remarks on the repatriation crisis:

“Comrades, Zimbabwe is our home and the sacred lands of our forefathers. I appeal to all families and communities to exercise the true African values of compassion, love and caring for one another, more so as we welcome those returning from the diaspora,” Mnangagwa had stated.

The Prevail Group has grown into one of Zimbabwe’s most diversified companies under Tungwarara’s leadership, with interests spanning transport, agriculture, mining, construction, and ICT.

The group has been at the forefront of national infrastructure development, executing major government-backed projects including the Presidential Borehole Scheme, hospital refurbishments, war veteran housing projects, and a US$500 million Cyber City development.

Most recently, the group was entrusted with river rehabilitation works as part of the government’s environmental restoration efforts. These projects have created thousands of jobs for Zimbabweans and contributed significantly to the country’s infrastructure renewal agenda.

Tungwarara has consistently advocated for local empowerment and skills retention, positioning Prevail Group as a vehicle for harnessing domestic talent. The latest employment drive for returnees from South Africa aligns with that vision, offering skilled workers a chance to contribute to national development while rebuilding their lives at home.

The construction project is expected to absorb dozens of workers initially, with applications being processed through the group’s Harare office. No deadline for submissions has been announced. Returnees are encouraged to apply promptly as the company moves to fill the available positions.