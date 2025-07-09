Prioritise Health and Mental Wellbeing, Men Urged

Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Advocate Mercy Dinha has urged men to seek medical care, manage stress and maintain balance in their lives to continue being pillars of strength in families and society.

Speaking at belated Father’s Day commemorations held in Harare recently, Dinha commended men in the public service for their dedication and resilience but warned of the silent toll stress and health neglect can take.

“As we celebrate men today, we recognize the important roles you play in your families, in your communities, and the nation. You are the pillars of strength that provide stability and security for your families and the nation at large,” she said

Dinha acknowledged the daily pressures men face from financial hardship and societal expectations to juggling work and family responsibilities which often lead to mental health challenges.

“Stress can have devastating effects on men’s mental health. I encourage you to practice stress management techniques such as exercise, mindfulness, and seeking social support. Prioritize your health and adopt healthy habits despite your busy schedules,” she said.

The Deputy Minister said men’s health is critical to national productivity and reaffirmed government support in promoting wellness, aligning the initiative with Vision 2030.

“Our presence mantra is leaving no one behind. We must build a society that supports men both at work and at home,” Dinha added.

Highlighting the urgency of health screenings, Men’s Clinic International Marketing Manager Philip Jonhera echoed Minister Dinha’s sentiments.

He called on men to break the silence surrounding their health and take proactive steps especially against prostate cancer which is increasingly affecting younger men.

“If you do not balance your spiritual, physical, and mental health, your life will be out of sync — just like an unbalanced diet,” said Jonhera.