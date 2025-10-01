Prison Services Strengthens Leadership with Mass Promotions

By Parvel H. Makona

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) has promoted hundreds of officers in a formal ceremony held in Harare.

The event saw senior officials confer badges of rank on officers recognised for discipline, professionalism and dedication to duty.

Deputy Commissioner General Christine Manetswa Manhivi said the promotions were both a reward for excellence and a commitment to strengthening the country’s correctional system.

“It gives me great pleasure to confer badges of rank to commissioned officers recently promoted by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, His Excellency Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” she told attendees.

Those promoted include three assistant commissioners, five chief superintendents, 16 superintendents, 70 chief correctional officers and 325 principal correctional officers.

Ms Manhivi urged the newly promoted officers to embrace their added responsibilities pledging to uphold the service’s integrity and lead by example.

Colleagues welcomed the move as a morale booster and a positive step towards reinforcing leadership within the correctional system.