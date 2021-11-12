Rain Season A Blow for ZUPCO Passengers as Buses Leak

Passengers who board Zimbabwe Union of Passengers Company (ZUPCO) buses said the rain season is proving to be a strenuous time for them as most buses are leaking from the roof causing flooding on the bus.

Scores of passengers said the recent heavy rains have seen some getting home as the old and wrecked ZUPCO buses can no longer hold as they have leaking roofs, sides and some which do not have enough windows.

“We ended up standing on the bus leaving the seats because it was too much,” said one of the passengers who was only recognized as Tafara.

Another passenger, from Mabvuku, in Harare, said that the government is too reluctant to act on important issues.

“They know that we are already in the rainy season and the buses are very old, they do not care about us at all.

“They should have prepared for this long back, they should just allow other motorists to ferry people,” she said.

Tafadzwa Goliath, of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), said “passengers problems are endless. From transport shortages to being exposed to the rain while onboard is something that leaves a lot to be deserved”.

Goliath also questioned why the public transport company is failing to sort out transport problems in the country.

“How can an entire bus leak and no attention be given to the effect? These buses prove not to be safe and reliable. Where are the safety and reliability is passengers are exposed to the rain while onboard?” queries Goliath.

With more heavy rains expected, Goliath said he is concerned about the passengers’ well-being,