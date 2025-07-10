Zimbabwe Senior national cricket team is gearing up for an exciting T20 tri series against South Africa and New Zealand which is set to start on 14 July to 26 July at Harare Sports Club.

The Zimbabwe Cricket has released a 16 men squad which will be led by the captain Sikandar Raza. It features a well-balanced mixed of season campaign players and young rising talent to bring stability and fresh to the team.

Richard Ngarava, the left arm pacer is back in the squad from a lower back injury which will boost the bowling attack alongside fellow seamer Blessing Muzarabani.

Brian Bennet, the young allrounder has been added in the squad after missing the second Test match against South Africa due to a concussion and has been cleared to play.

Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga and Tashinga Masekiwa whom impressed in the T20 assignment against Ireland have been retained in the squad.

Tafadzwa Tsiga, Vincent Masekesa the leg spinner and Newman Nyamhuri have been added to the squad because they want to add depth with three uncapped players.

Isaac Mabhande a Harare citizen at Highlands said that “he thinks the Zimbabwean squad is fairly balanced, but some selections are puzzling. “

Notably, Brad Evans, the top wicket-taker in the domestic T20 league, was overlooked. “His impressive performance and efficiency make a strong case for his inclusion.

Additionally, strike bowlers Chatara and Macheke could have been considered added Mabhande.

On the batting side, Marumani’s recent form in the domestic season warranted another opportunity.”

The senior team will open their campaign when they play against South Africa on 14 July at Harare Sports Club before facing New Zealand on 18 July.

Zimbabwe will play South Africa again on 20 July and wrapping up their round Robin fixture against New Zealand.

The Zimbabwe squad include captain Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Brian Bennett, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Wesly Madhevere, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri and Tafadzwa Tsiga.

Ryan Ncube a Harare photographer said that the merit-based selection of Zimbabwe’s cricket squad, citing potential nepotism.

He believes talented players like Brad Evans, the top wicket-taker in domestic T20s, are overlooked in favor of underperforming players.

Ncube went on to say that if the coach has control over selection decisions or if other factors are at play, highlighting the need for transparency in the selection process.