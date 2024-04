We retract the story published on 11 April 2024 titled “ZANU PF MP Brandishes Gun in Bar Altercation.”

Upon further investigation, it has become evident that the sources providing information for the article were not accurate.

We apologize for any confusion and harm caused by the dissemination of this incorrect information to Honorable Mutsa Ziyambi.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email