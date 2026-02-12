Rights Group Condemns Killing of Miner in Chiadzwa

The Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) has condemned the killing of a 66-year-old artisanal miner in Chiadzwa diamond fields, saying his death exposes a “deeply troubling pattern of violence, abuse and intimidation” against small-scale miners.

In a statement, CNRG said Tafadzwa Chamatumba, from Chief Marange’s area, died after he was allegedly assaulted while in custody at Mashukashuka base on 7 February.

“This tragic death is not an isolated incident. It forms part of a long-standing and deeply troubling pattern of violence, abuse, and intimidation meted out against artisanal miners eking out a living in Marange,” CNRG said.

The organisation said it was “gravely concerned” by the circumstances outlined in a police memorandum dated 8 February 2026, which it says point to excessive use of force, torture and a blatant disregard for human dignity.

CNRG argued that the continued military presence in the diamond fields has “normalised violence and impunity”, particularly against poor and marginalised miners who are “criminalised rather than formalised”.

“We stand in solidarity with the community that is protesting this pattern of violence, as we look to the government to de-escalate the growing tensions in the area,” the statement said.

CNRG said the killing highlights “structural failures in diamond governance in Zimbabwe” and the need to confront what it described as a dangerous link between militarisation, extractive interests and human rights abuses.

It also criticised the global diamond certification system, saying it “continues to sanitise violence by narrowing the definition of what constitutes a ‘conflict diamond’”.

The group, which is part of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), said the current definition — limited to rebel movements — has allowed systematic abuses by state and private security forces to escape international scrutiny.

CNRG reminded the government that in November 2008 it committed to a phased withdrawal of the army from Marange under a Joint Work Plan agreed with the Kimberley Process.

“The continued use of torture and killings by the army in Marange is a reminder and a wake-up call to all stakeholders in the diamond value chain to ensure that the army is permanently withdrawn from Marange and replaced by the Police,” CNRG said.

The organisation called for immediate action, including immediate demilitarisation of the Marange diamond fields and the withdrawal of heavily armed forces under Operation Hakudzokwi, independent and transparent investigations into Chamatumba’s killing, with all perpetrators prosecuted, “regardless of rank or affiliation”, recognition and protection of artisanal miners’ rights, with inclusive and non-violent formalisation models and reform of the Kimberley Process definition of conflict diamonds to include systematic human rights abuses linked to diamond extraction.

CNRG says without urgent reform, the diamond fields of Marange risk remaining a symbol of wealth built on fear and of communities left unprotected in the shadow of one of Zimbabwe’s most lucrative resources.