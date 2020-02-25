Rights Of Older Persons Under Spotlight At ARFSD

Triumph Africa together with other stakeholders will tomorrow partner with United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) and other age care organisations to host a side event during the 6th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) currently underway in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Triumph Africa is a non-governmental organisation working for and with older people in Africa.

The 6th ARFSD, convened jointly by UNECA and the Government of Zimbabwe in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank and other United Nations entities kicked off yesterday under the theme “2020-2030: A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.T

The side event will take place tomorrow (Wednesday 26 February) from 13:00 hrs to 14:30 hrs in the Matetsi Conference Room at Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls under the theme; “Counting The Gains On Age- Inclusion To Deliver 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063”.

During the side event, stakeholders will take stock of the gains and gaps in protecting and promoting the fundamental rights of older women and men so that they can live dignified lives.

“How we treat the most vulnerable in our societies says a lot about how humane we are as a people. Older people are not invisible, they count and they matter. At the upcoming UNECA 6th ARFSD, we are looking forward to the key discussions on how to leverage programmes that are working and innovative solutions for the issues that adversely affect older people. Beyond that, we look forward to Triumph Africa’s continued active participation in helping to advance the welfare and well-being of older people in Zimbabwe and across the African continent,” said Tendai Immanuel, the Executive Director of Triumph Africa.

Simon Masanga, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare will deliver the keynote speech during the side event while Saurabh Sinha, Chief, Social Policy Section, Gender, Gender, Poverty and Social Policy Division UNECA will chair discussions led by a distinguished panel of regional and international experts, which will help facilitate learning and seek ways in which to scale up what has worked, and solutions for the gaps and galvanise collaborative partnerships to advance ageing and older persons issues and rights.

Through hosting the side event, Triumph Africa and its partners seek to ensure that older persons prosper as per the commitment in Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 and consolidate key policy actions and messages to influence the 6th ARFSD outcome documents.

Besides Triumph Africa, the side event is also organised by UNECA, HelpAge Global Network, Southern Africa Regional Age Network together with other sponsors such as Help Age Zimbabwe, National Ageing Network of Zimbabwe, Stakeholder Group On Ageing-Africa, Rwanda Leave No One Behind Network, National Age Network of Zimbabwe and Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisations among other age care organisations.