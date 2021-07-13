Rural Folk Show Positive Attitude Towards COVID-19 Vaccine

Zimbabwe’s Village Health Workers (VHWs) have noted a widespread acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine among the rural population although supply gaps continue to derail the vaccination exercise in these remote parts of the country, a UNICEF Zimbabwe survey reports.

This comes after a somewhat lukewarm response to getting vaccinated dampened the exercise initially but following a spike in COVID-19 cases, it appears there has been an improved acceptance of the vaccine.

The survey which was undertaken by 7590 VHWs respondents sought insight into challenges rural frontline workers are facing in communities on the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine, continuance of safety protocols and community engagement challenges.

“General overview of the poll is communities are willing to get vaccinated but the issue of supply shortages indicate a major challenge; communities are also willing to observe the prevention measures but issues of poverty are cited, and issues of hesitancy are prevalent in all communities indicating further need for community engagement on,” the report says.

However, among key community issues raised on hesitancy, VHWs indicated fear (40%), lack of trust in the vaccine (35%) and religious beliefs (11%) and lack of information (9%).

“Many believe the vaccine contains the Coronavirus and therefore it is a ploy to target Africans with the intention of genocide. This perception is usually supported by the certainty that the cases in Africa were much lower than other parts in the world and so whoever is behind this depopulation conspiracy requires a new strategy to spread the virus in Africa,” states the report.

Key community issues that reinforce positive behaviors to continue practicing safety measures included fear of getting sick/death (46%), encouragement from leaders and frontline workers (34%), increases in COVID-19 in area (7%), the need to carry out business as usual (7%), fear of getting arrested (4%).

The poll surveyed eight of the 10 Zimbabwe provinces which are; Manicaland (1723 respondents), Mashonaland East (1238), Mashonaland West (1097), Masvingo (1085) , Mashonaland Central (782), Midlands (712), Matabeleland South (447) and Matabeleland North (428).