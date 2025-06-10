Rusape Council Officials Arrested Over Illegal Land Deal

Three senior officials from Rusape Town Council have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of criminal abuse of office linked to an unlawful land lease for a solar project.

The trio — Togarepi Nerwande, who was Acting Town Secretary and Director of Human Capital and Administration at the time; Morris Tekwa, Director of Housing, Health and Community Services and Arnold Mandizvidza Kutoka, the council’s former engineer — were taken into custody yesterday.

ZACC says the arrests stem from a 2022 decision by the officials to revive and process a previously rejected application by Texas Energy Pvt Ltd to establish a solar power plant in Tsanzaguru, Rusape.

The proposal had initially been turned down by the Ministry of Local Government in 2018 due to land constraints and the area’s residential zoning.

Despite this, between September and December 2022, the officials allegedly circumvented proper legal procedures and revived the project without seeking ministerial approval or conducting public consultations.

On 28 December 2022, Nerwande is accused of unlawfully signing a 99-year lease with Texas Energy, falsely claiming the land was designated as open space when it was in fact zoned for housing.

The three are charged with criminal abuse of duty as public officers under Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

They are expected to appear in court today at the Mutare Magistrate’s Court for their initial remand hearing.