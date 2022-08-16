Rwandese Delegation Jets In For Teacher Recruitment Exercise

A Rwandese delegation arrived in the country on Monday to supervise the recruitment of teachers to work in east African country.

The recruitment examinations is set to start tomorrow in Harare, Bulawayo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Midlands and expected to end on Thursday with more than 491 teachers from different fields to be selected and undergo the virtual interviews under a worker-exchange agreement between the two countries.

Addressing journalists after meeting the delegation, Chief Director in the Ministry of Labour Clifford Matorera said the activity will also be an opportunity to implement for the first time, the use of Rwanda’s e-recruitment system at an international level.

“They are here in Zimbabwe specifically following up on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by our two principals, the President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, and President Mnangagwa which is to do with the exchange of our personnel expertise in the field of education, science and medicine among others.

“The issue was discussed on May 4, 2022 followed by a signing of the MoU between our Minister of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare and the Minister of Education in the Republic of Rwanda. This is the first of its kind when we are going to do an e-recruitment, which is being facilitated by a system that our colleagues from Rwanda have come with, we have dedicated centres, one in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Chinhoyi where those who want to work in Rwanda will be sitting for the e-recruitment examinations on August 17 and 18,” Matorera said

He added that “The team has come to facilitate the smooth transition of conducting the e-recruitment. They will also conduct some training to the Zimbabwean team on how to conduct the invigilation.”

Rwanda’s permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Charles Karakye said they were here to supervise the recruitment process.

“We are here to supervise, invigilate and work gently with the team here in Zimbabwe to ensure that we conduct a fast online recruitment exam which will be followed by interviews if they manage to make it to the next stage.” said Karakye.

