School Administrator in Court Over Alleged US$432k Fraud

By Judith Nyuke

A school administrator at a Harare primary school has appeared in court accused of defrauding the institution of more than US$432 000 and millions in ZIG over a four-year period.

Julia Gorogodo (50) of Bible Temple Primary School in Waterfalls, is alleged to have underreported enrolment fees collected from parents and pocketed the difference.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Musaiona Shortgame facing fraud charges and was granted bail of US$500.

The case was remanded to 6 February.

As part of her bail conditions, Gorogodo was ordered not to interfere with state witnesses and to remain at her given address.

The school is being represented by Justice Muskwe a director at the institution.

Prosecutors say that between January 2021 and 30 June 2025, Gorogodo received various payments for pupil enrolments.

It is alleged that she acted in connivance with an accomplice, who has already appeared in court, to falsify records by entering lower figures in the school’s books.

The court heard that the accused allegedly received a total of US$432 160 and ZWG 19 079 411 which she is said to have converted to her own use.

In September 2025, the school engaged auditing firm Kreston Zimbabwe, whose audit reportedly uncovered the irregularities.

A police report was subsequently filed.

Ms Gorogodo was arrested on 23 December 2025 following investigations.

She has denied the allegations.

Prosecutors say none of the allegedly stolen money has been recovered.