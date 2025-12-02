Sekuru Banda Steals Spotlight at UAE National Day Celebration in Harare

A diplomatic reception marking the United Arab Emirates’ Eid Al Etihad celebrations took an unexpected cultural turn at the Harare international Conference after traditional healer and cultural figure Sekuru Banda made a notable appearance.

Personally invited by the UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Jassim AlQasimi, Sekuru Banda was warmly received on arrival at the Rainbow Towers Hotel.

Their brief exchange marked by smiles, handshakes and photo opportunities quickly drew the attention of guests adding a vibrant human element to the formal proceedings.

The reception formed part of global celebrations held across the UAE where the national holiday is traditionally marked with public festivities, cultural exhibitions and displays of patriotic pride.

Harare’s event reflected that spirit, bringing together diplomats, senior government officials, business leaders and members of the Emirati community.

In his address, Ambassador AlQasimi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Zimbabwe highlighting new and emerging opportunities between the two countries.

Guest of honour Professor Amon Murwira, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said the government was examining the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) a bilateral framework expected to enhance investment flows and boost trade cooperation.

While diplomatic and economic relations dominated the agenda Sekuru Banda’s presence offered a cultural bridge highlighting the growing role of people-to-people engagement in modern diplomacy.

His attendance also reflected the rising recognition of the country’s cultural figures on international stages and the goodwill they can help foster in global relations.