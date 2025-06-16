Sherwood Golf Club Hits Back at “Malicious” Petition

Sherwood Golf Club has issued a blistering response to a petition recently submitted to Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume, rejecting allegations of illegal operations and environmental negligence as “misinformed and malicious.”

The petition, brought forward by lawyer and former Harare West Member of Parliament Jessie Majome on behalf of the Notleyvale Residents, accuses the club of operating without a valid lease, disturbing peace through rowdy entertainment events, and allowing parts of its grounds—bordering the ecologically sensitive Monavale Vlei wetland—to fall into disrepair.

In a statement, Sherwood’s Information and Community Liaison Officer, Munashe Masiyiwa, defended the club’s operations, reputation and community impact, accusing the petition’s instigator of spreading “falsehoods rooted in personal obsession and political vendetta.”

“We want to reassure you that the club operates fully above board and will continue to serve our community under our motto, ‘Sherwood is Community. This petition is not only riddled with misinformation, it is a calculated attempt to discredit a respected institution,” said Masiyiwa

He said Sherwood operates on land leased legally from the City of Harare under a fully serviced agreement and has no arrears.

Masiyiwa also clarifies that the clubhouse itself is privately owned—not a council property as alleged in the petition.

He detailed how Sherwood has evolved into a premier community hub, welcoming patrons from all walks of life including children, retirees, artists, business leaders, and diplomats adding that the club has hosted events for the Mayor himself, as well as national gatherings such as meetings of over 40 local authority leaders.

Masiyiwa also highlighted Sherwood’s social impact, particularly through its Juniors Golf Academy, which provides free golf lessons and equipment to children from low-income backgrounds. Some of these young golfers have gone on to win major tournaments.

“Few other spaces in Harare can demonstrate this kind of inclusive legacy,” Masiyiwa said, citing infrastructure upgrades, the settling of 15-year legacy debts, and robust programming as evidence of the club’s transformation.

The club did not shy away from addressing the political undertones of the dispute.

Masiyiwa claimed the lead petitioner is “a complete stranger to Sherwood,” who has never been a member and is pushing a personal agenda.

“This same individual has a long history of meddling in Sherwood’s affairs and has previously tried to take over the club. Her motives are not about community interests but personal disappointment,” the statement alleged.

Masiyiwa concluded by warning the public against what he described as “opportunistic misinformation,” saying Sherwood has actively worked to protect the land from corrupt land barons and remains a legally compliant and socially valuable institution.