Simba Bhora Closes Gap as MWOS Stumble, Title Race Blows Wide Open

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title race has been blown wide open after log leaders MWOS FC were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium on Matchday 15.

Simba Bhora capitalized on the slip-up in emphatic fashion, edging past Bulawayo giants Highlanders 3-2 in a thrilling five-goal spectacle at Barbourfields.

The defending champions now sit just two points behind MWOS, intensifying what’s shaping up to be one of the most dramatic title races in recent years.

Scottland FC, riding high on a wave of momentum, secured a narrow 1-0 victory over fellow league debutants Kwekwe United at Rufaro Stadium keeping their championship hopes very much alive.

With this win, they remain firmly in the hunt, trailing Simba Bhora by a single point pending the outcome of the PSL disciplinary committee decision to their abandoned match against Chicken Inn.

FC Platinum made the biggest statement of the weekend, dismantling ZPC Kariba 4-0 in Zvishavane.

The former champions showed their trademark ruthlessness as they push to reenter the top four conversation.

Elsewhere, Yadah edged Herentals College 1-0, while CAPS United secured a vital 1-0 win over Chicken Inn to revive their fading campaign.

Dynamos continued their inconsistent run, managing only a 1-1 draw with league newcomers Bikita Minerals.

The Glamour Boys have now drawn more games than they’ve won, much to the frustration of their faithful.

At Baobab, Ngezi Platinum were once again denied maximum points, held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Manica Diamonds side.

With just over half the season remaining, only a few points separate the top five sides.

The PSL is crackling with tension, goals, and unpredictability— football fans are in for a rollercoaster ride to the finish.