Sole Survivor of Air India Crash Recounts Harrowing Escape: “I Still Can’t Believe I Survived”

The sole survivor of Thursday’s tragic Air India crash has spoken out, recounting in chilling detail how he escaped the flaming wreckage after the aircraft slammed into a building shortly after takeoff.

British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh remarked the moment the plane exploded and the desperate scramble that followed.

“The lights started flickering green and white,” he recalled in an interview with Indian broadcasters. “Suddenly, we slammed into a building and exploded.”

The crash, which left dozens of dead, occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning. The exact cause remains unknown, though investigators have recovered one of the aircraft’s black boxes, which may provide crucial clues.

Ramesh said that after the explosion, he realized he was still conscious. “I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out. When the door broke and I saw there was some space, I tried to get out of there—and I did,” he said.

Miraculously, he managed to escape through a torn section of the fuselage.

“No one could have got out from the opposite side, which was towards the wall, because it crashed there,” he explained.

In footage circulating on social media, Ramesh can be seen limping away from the wreckage as thick smoke billows behind him. He was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.

“I saw people dying in front of my eyes — the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me,” Ramesh said. “For a moment, I felt like I was going to die too, but when I opened my eyes and looked around, I realized I was alive.”

“I still can’t believe how I survived, I walked out of the rubble,” he added.

Authorities are continuing to comb through the debris at the crash site as investigators begin piecing together the events leading up to the disaster.

Air India has yet to issue a detailed statement, but officials confirm that international aviation experts have been brought in to assist with the probe.