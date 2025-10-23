South Africa Welcomes Zimbabwe’s Move to Lift Maize Import Ban

South Africa’s Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen has hailed Zimbabwe’s decision to lift its ban on maize and grain imports describing it as a vital step towards regional food security and economic stability.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said the move signalled a return to sound economic policies that could strengthen prosperity across Southern Africa.

“This is an extremely welcome development that underscores the collective responsibility we share in ensuring food sufficiency. The agricultural sector thrives on predictability and efficiency, and restrictive trade measures though often aimed at protecting local producers can distort markets and harm consumers,” he said

The minister added that allowing maize imports would help stabilise regional prices and attract new investment into agribusiness.

“By enabling the free flow of maize, especially white maize a staple across much of our continent Zimbabwe is sending a clear signal of confidence to agribusinesses and exporters. This will encourage investment and boost production to the benefit of all SADC member states,” he said

The South African Department of Agriculture said it remained committed to working with regional partners to promote open and fair agricultural trade calling it a cornerstone of sustainable growth and poverty reduction in Southern Africa.