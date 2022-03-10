Stage Set For Bonaqua Troutbeck African Triathlon In Nyanga

The 2022 Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup will be staged on the 2nd of April, at the Troutbeck resort area in Nyanga, Triathlon Zimbabwe has announced.

The international event which has also become a flagship of sports tourism for Zimbabwe is expected to attract global and regional athletes from countries such as Japan, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa, among others.

“We are delighted to our sponsors who have walked with us through thick and thin. These include Bonaqua, the title sponsor, Cimas’ iGo, Toyota, Rooney’s Events, African Sun, Troutbeck Resort, among others,” said Triathlon Zimbabwe president, David Ellis.

“This year we are excited to announce and welcome the arrival of Ecocash to the sponsor basket. We sincerely hope that they will enjoy the experience and the partnership for this event. We thank both Ecocash and the entire sponsor group for their support and commitment to this high profile event.”

This year marks the 14th edition of the Bonaqua Troutbeck African Triathlon.

Elite athletes competing in the event get world ranking points for the International Triathlon Union (ITU) ranking system. This means that the points scored by athletes will ultimately become Olympic Ranking Qualification points.

The magnificent Troutbeck is well known as one of the world’s best resorts for triathlon sports and tourism due to the availability of safe, clean, disease and animal-free water, good roads within perfect terrain as well as a friendly climatic environment.

In addition, the Troutbeck hotel has all the required amenities for such an international event.

Coca-Cola Frontline Marketing Manager, Faith Nehanda said, “We are proud to be the title sponsor of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon, a global event sanctioned by the International Union. This event is a perfect match with our Bonaqua water brand, which has been recognised on many occasions as the best bottled still water in Zimbabwe.

“This is our 6th anniversary for Bonaqua as the official title sponsor. This alone demonstrates our commitment to sports development in Zimbabwe. Sport and entertainment partnerships are part of our DNA as The Coca-Cola Company,” she said

This year’s event is loaded with multisport activities, including corporate challenge, aquathlon, mountain biking, open water swim and many more.