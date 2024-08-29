Stakeholders push for Committee to manage and protect Lake Chivero

By Edgar Gweshe

In light of the various threats to Lake Chivero, which serves as Harare’s water source, various stakeholders are pushing for the formation of a committee mandated with protecting and managing the Lake.

The proposal is part of the resolutions made during a workshop on advancing the protection of Harare’s Ramsar sites and wetlands- which serve as primary water sources for the city.

The workshop was organised and coordinated by the Harare Wetlands Trust, Birdlife Zimbabwe and the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change Zimbabwe.

Harare has 3 internationally recognised wetlands under the Ramsar Convention which include Lake Chivero, Monavale Vlei and Cleveland Dam.

These Ramsar sites are however under threat owing to a number of factors that include unplanned settlements/developments, urban farming, sand poaching, pollution and land invasions among others. In total, Zimbabwe has 7 Ramsar sites.

Participants at the workshop bemoaned that Lake Chivero was under threat as a result of various activities upstream and these include wetlands destruction, poor waste management leading to water pollution as well as urban farming and developments on wetlands. Lake Chivero is also under threat due to siltation and the issue of evasive species.

The participants stressed the need for various stakeholders to work together and properly coordinate their efforts in protecting Lake Chivero

Harare Wetlands Trust Programmes Manager, Selestino Chari said an all-stakeholders approach is critical in protecting and managing Lake Chivero.

“There is need for cohesion in terms of management of Lake Chivero from all responsible authorities including Zimparks, Zvimba Rural District Council, the Lake Users, the Environmental Management Agency and civil society among others. As we speak these organisations are working in isolation and the formation of a Management Committee to manage the Ramsar site is urgent and our proposal is that the Committee should be coordinated by Zimparks.

“It has to come up with a plan that involves everyone with Zimparks looking at the overall security and Management of the Lake and EMA coming in on the issue of water quality and other stakeholders as ZINWA looking at water quantity. Then the Lake users will also look at or manage their activities so that they don’t put pressure on the Lake,” said Chari.

Various initiatives as well as short term and long-term plans for the Management Committee were identified and the Committee will also look into the issue of bringing other stakeholders on board to enable it to be representative enough.

Stakeholders that include officials from Zimparks, Harare City Council, the Environmental Management Agency and the Lake Users Association attended the workshop.

The stakeholders also made calls for the protection of Harare’s headwater wetlands which serve as the primary water source for the capital.

