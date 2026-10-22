Stanbic Bank Doubles Cancer Donation

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has doubled its annual donation to the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) for chemotherapy treatment to USD50 000, as it marks over a decade of sustained commitment to cancer patients and their families through some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

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The donation by the leading financial services institution has cemented a partnership which has seen many recipients of the treatment from across the country overcome the disease and survive to tell their stories.

Stanbic Bank Head of Brand and Marketing, Tariro Memo said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary considered it a privilege to continue a partnership built on compassion, consistency and a shared determination to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Zimbabweans affected by cancer.

Memo said over the years, Stanbic’s support has taken different forms, but the purpose has remained unchanged and is premised on helping reduce the burden of cancer and improve access to care for those who need it most.

She said Stanbic Bank’s relationship with CAZ represents a partnership with a history of impact and sustained commitment to standing with cancer patients and their families through some of the most challenging moments of their lives.

“Today, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is therefore pleased to continue this journey through our contribution of USD$50 000 towards Chemotherapy Drugs which is double to what we donated last year,” she said.

Memo said Stanbic Bank’s contribution should not simply be viewed in terms of dollars, medicines or equipment but the profound the life-changing effect it has on recipients, some of them who are mothers and fathers.

She said Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has an unwavering commitment to give back to the communities that it operates in through well thought out Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives premised on building partnerships that deliver sustainable and measurable impact.

“Our purpose is simple: Zimbabwe is our home, and we drive her growth. Health and sanitation are among the important areas of our community investment, and supporting cancer care remains part of that commitment,” she said.

Memo commended CAZ for the important and demanding work it does since its establishment in 1961, such as cancer awareness, counselling, advocacy and patient and family support.

She said Stanbic Bank is proud to support the broader mission of extending cancer awareness and services to communities outside the major urban centres, particularly rural communities where awareness, early detection and access to services remains a challenge.

“When we look back over these years, we see more than donations. We see a strong sustainable partnership. We want this partnership to continue delivering meaningful impact. We want to continue working with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe in the fight against cancer,” she said.

CAZ General Manager Junior Mavu expressed gratitude to Stanbic Bank for the “generous donation for needy patients.”

Mavu said the donation by Stanbic Bank dovetailed into CAZ’s mission and vision of bringing about cancer prevention and improving the quality of life of cancer patients, their families and communities through timeous intervention as well as universal access to cancer information and management services.

She commended Stanbic Bank for standing by cancer patients saying the generosity has helped provide essential treatment to patients who might otherwise be unable to afford life-saving chemotherapy.

“We are especially grateful that you contribution has doubled from US$25 000 in 2025 to US$50 000 this year. This a meaningful response to the growing cancer burden and to raising number of patients who need our help,” said Mavu.