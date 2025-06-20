Stanbic Bank US$2 Million Heist Duo Granted Bail

Two suspects accused of defrauding Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe of over US$2.2 million have been granted bail by the courts.

The suspects, including a Stanbic employee who served as an Internal Control Officer, are accused of orchestrating a long-running internal fraud scheme that saw tax payments meant for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) being diverted into fraudulent accounts.

Court documents show that the duo, identified as Cleatas Tonderai Nyakambiro and his alleged accomplice, used two Stanbic Bank accounts—registered under a company called Innov-Tech Mining and Industrial (Pvt) Ltd—to siphon a total of US$2,293,483.84 and ZWL$514,735.41 between September 2022 and May 2025.

They allegedly altered beneficiary account details and rerouted the funds from Stanbic’s ZIMRA tax folder into their personal control. The pair would later withdraw the proceeds and reportedly shared the loot. Investigators recovered four vehicles, including a Toyota Fortuner, 10 property title deeds, and US$16,000 in cash linked to the stolen funds. The total amount recovered to date is approximately US$890,000, leaving the bank with a significant loss.

According to the court, the elaborate fraud came to light after Stanbic’s Forensic Services Department conducted an internal review and discovered suspicious tax transactions. CCTV footage also allegedly captured one of the accused making large withdrawals from the accounts under scrutiny.

The court on Thursday granted the two men bail set at US$1,500 each, under strict conditions. They were ordered to report once every week at their nearest police station until the matter is resolved.

The accused are being represented by Makiya and Partners Legal Practitioners.