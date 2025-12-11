Stanbic Boosts FOTE Walkathon with US$10k Sustainability Donation

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and a greener future by donating US$10 000 towards the just ended 16th edition of the 2025 Friends of the Environment (FOTE) 500 Million Tree Walkathon held from Harare to Murombedzi.

The US$10 000 contribution is part of the Standard Bank Group’s well thought out Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy premised on providing lasting solutions to the communities in which it operates.

Stanbic Bank Head, Brand and Marketing, Tariro Memo said the institution is proud to be associated with Friends of the Environment and its endeavour to champion sustainability through planting trees and protecting the environment.

“At Stanbic Bank we have carefully structured CSI initiatives around the key pillars of Health and sanitation, Education, Environment as well as Sport and Arts. To that end, the 500 Million Tree Walkathon resonates with our objectives on safeguarding the environment hence we are a key partner to this endeavour,” said Memo.

She said as part of Stanbic Bank’s annual CSI partnership with the Friends of the Environment, the leading financial services institution also had representatives from the bank who took part in the 110 km Walkathon.

Memo said it was worth noting that the US$ 10 000 was donated just a month after Stanbic Bank hosted its inaugural “Blue on Green Sustainability Forum” aimed at raising awareness on sustainability and the entity’s pivotal role in shaping Zimbabwe and Africa’s sustainable future.

The Forum’s theme was “Shaping Africa’s Sustainable Future” and brought together thought leaders, regulators, and industry experts to come up with impactful solutions for Zimbabwe and Africa’s pressing sustainability challenges.

Memo said the milestone conference and the contribution towards the Walkathon demonstrated Stanbic Bank and its parent company’s commitment to spearhead the adoption of sustainability and green policies as the cornerstones of the future for Zimbabwe and Africa.

“Stanbic Bank’s participation in the Walkathon embodies our commitment to sustainability and a greener future. For us it was not just about walking, but we took greater satisfaction in participating in planting trees and inspiring communities along the 110km journey,” said Memo.

The Friends of the Environment is a not-for-profit organisation of environmentally like-minded individuals and corporate entities championing the regreening of Zimbabwe through tree planting. It was established in July 2010 and has risen to be one of the single largest private sector players in environmental issues.

Born out of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative under the Nyaradzo Group, Friends of the Environment seeks to spearhead the planting of trees across the country with a target of 500 Million trees.

Friends of the Environment has mobilised corporate entities who share the same passion for preserving the environment and planting trees to join the drive hence Stanbic Bank has been a partner for many Years.

It has three main objectives; to create awareness about tree planting and the walkathon is one of the tools for creation of that awareness. The second objective is to establish nurseries and the third is to plant trees.

In 2016, Friends of the Environment set themselves a target to plant 500 million trees by 2026.