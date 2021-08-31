State In Bid To Jail Joana Mamombe

Prosecutor Michael Reza is seeking committal to prison of Harare West Member of Parliament Joana Mamombe for allegedly breaching her bail conditions by not reporting to the police last Friday as ordered by High Court in a case in which she is accused of participating in anti-government demonstration in 2020.

Hearing of the State application to have Mamombe imprisoned commenced at the Harare Magistrates Court Tuesday afternoon where a witness was called to testify.

Mamombe has since told the court that after failing to report on Friday, she eventually turned up at Harare Central Police Station the following day but police officers on duty insisted that she should have presented herself on the scheduled day.

Mamombe’s lawyer Jeremiah Bhamu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed the state plans to jail her client for breaching bail conditions.

“The state has applied to have Honorable Mamombe imprisoned for breaching bail conditions, the matter will continue on Thursday morning where the state will make its submissions,” said Bhamu.

Mamombe together with two other MDC Alliance youth assembly leaders Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova were arrested last year and charged with participating in an unsanctioned demonstration.

The trio are also being charged with faking abduction after they reported being kidnapped by suspected state security agents, tortured and dumped near Bindura.