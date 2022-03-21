‘Stop Violence Against Women And Girls’

Girls and women rights lobby group, Shamwari Yemwanasikana (SYS) has condemned the killing of nine women in Mashonaland East by a serial rapist and murderer who is now in police custody.

In a statement, SYS expressed concern over the increase in cases of violence against women and girls.

“Over the past three months, Mashonaland East Province has witnessed numerous cases of violence against women and girls. The once peaceful town of Marondera had been jerked out of its peaceful state as a result of an upsurge in the number of rape and murder cases in and around the town,” the organization said.

Recently, a serial killer has been on the loose, raping, killing and stealing from his victims.

Close to ten women have been raped and killed in three months.

“This is disheartening as these monstrous acts also coincided with Women’s Month (March) when the World is celebrating women in their diversity! As Shamwari Yemwasikana, we would like to applaud the Zimbabwe Republic Police for their efforts which led to the apprehension of the accused,” said SYS.

The organisation called for strict and mandatory sentence for perpetrators of such heinous crimes against women.

“We implore the community of Marondera and the public at large to continue coming forward with any information that might be of relevance to the case. This would help ensure that justice is served. If the accused is found guilty precedent must be set! Violence against women and girls should not be tolerated. We continue calling for stricter sentences and mandatory sentences for those found guilty of such heinous crimes,” said SYS.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has also arrested a 29-year-old Bulawayo man in connection with 17 counts of rape cases.

According to ZRP, during the period extending from December 2018 to March 2022, the accused Prosper Buhle would approach the victims masquerading as a messenger send to deliver some goods by relatives of the victims before asking them to accompany him.

“The suspect would use foot-paths passing through bushes where he would rape the victims and thereafter steal their cellphones, money and any other valuables possessed by the complaints,” the police said.