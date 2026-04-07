Tackle Health Inequalities: Rights Body Tells Gvt

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has called on the government to urgently address inequalities in the country’s healthcare system and ensure access to medical services without discrimination.

The appeal comes as Zimbabwe marked World Health Day, commemorated this year under the theme “Building a Healthier World for All”.

Addressing journalists in Harare, the Commission’s chairperson Jessie Majome said the theme underscores the need for collective efforts to confront disparities that continue to shape health outcomes.

“The 2026 theme, “Building a Healthier World for All,” calls for collective action to address the deep-seated inequities that determine health outcomes, emphasising that the right to health is a fundamental human right that must be realized for every person without discrimination,” she said.

The Commission acknowledged that Zimbabwe has made notable strides in strengthening legal and policy frameworks to promote access to healthcare, highlighting constitutional protections for citizens and permanent residents.

“The Constitution of Zimbabwe guarantees that the right to health care under Section 76 which provides that every citizen and permanent resident has the right to access basic health care services,” she said.

Majome also recognised government efforts alongside development partners to improve healthcare delivery through policy initiatives and infrastructure investment.

“Initiatives such as the National Health Strategy, the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme, and ongoing investments in primary health care facilities represent important steps towards universal health coverage,” she said.

However, the Commission warned that significant challenges persist, limiting access to quality healthcare for many Zimbabweans.

Findings from nationwide assessments conducted between 2024 and 2025 revealed systemic barriers within public health institutions.

“The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), in fulfilment of its constitutional mandate to monitor the enjoyment of human rights, conducted extensive monitoring visits to 28 healthcare institutions across the country between 2024 and 2025. The findings from these visits, detailed in the Commission’s Special Report on the Human Rights Situation in Public Health Institutions is informative of the systemic barriers that continue to undermine the right to healthcare for many Zimbabweans,” she said.

Among the key concerns raised were shortages of essential medicines, ageing infrastructure and a lack of critical equipment in many hospitals.

“Some of the challenges impeding enjoyment of the right to healthcare in the country are shortages of drugs for chronic conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, mental health as well as essential sundries. Infrastructure for many hospitals built in the colonial era is in disrepair with critical shortages of diagnostic machines such as CT scanners and dialysis machines, lack of functional mortuaries and outdated incinerators,” she said.

The Commission further noted that access to healthcare remains uneven, often shaped by socio-economic status, geographic location and gender, with rural communities and vulnerable groups disproportionately affected.

“The Commission’s monitoring of public health institutions also revealed that access to quality healthcare is often determined by socio-economic status, geographical location and gender. The challenges are exacerbated for women, children, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) particularly in rural communities,” she said.

Majome also expressed concern over ongoing industrial action by healthcare workers warning that the situation risks further straining the health system.

The Commission urged authorities to address workers’ grievances including remuneration and working conditions.

“ZHRC is greatly concerned that World Health Day this year, is being celebrated amidst spontaneous job action by nurses for better conditions of service and the Commission therefore urges the government to meaningfully review salaries of nurses, doctors and other personnel at public health care institutions as well as the whole civil service in line with the rising cost of living,” she said.