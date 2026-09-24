Three Killed, 19 Injured in Harare Kombi-Truck Collision

Three people have been killed and 19 others injured in a head-on collision involving a Toyota Hiace kombi and a Mercedes-Benz truck along Glen Eagles Road in Harare.

The accident occurred at about 17:30 hours on Wednesday near First Class Bus Garage.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident, saying the kombi was carrying 20 passengers while the truck had three people on board.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 23/09/26 at around 1730 hours along Glen Eagles Road near First Class Bus Garage, Harare,” police said.

The police said three people died in the collision while 19 others sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured victims were admitted at the same hospital,” the ZRP said.

The circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately available.