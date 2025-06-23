TIZ Calls for Urgent Legal Reform to Shield Whistleblowers

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has called on the government to urgently strengthen legal protections for whistleblowers warning that the current environment leaves those who expose corruption dangerously vulnerable to retaliation.

In a statement to mark the World Whistleblower Day, TIZ said whistleblowers play a critical role in fighting corruption and promoting accountability.

“Their courage directly supports TI Z’s vision of a Zimbabwe free from corruption and our mission to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability across all sectors,” the organization said.

Despite their importance, TI Z warned that whistleblowers remain largely unprotected, discouraging potential informants from coming forward.



“The failure to fully implement or enforce robust whistle-blower protection laws has deterred individuals from coming forward with information on corrupt practices,” the organization said.

TI Z said there is need for urgent enactment of a stand-alone whistleblower protection law that meets international standards and shields individuals from any form of retaliation.



“The Government of Zimbabwe and Parliament [must] accelerate the development of the Bill and pass a comprehensive, stand-alone whistle-blower protection law that meets international standards and fully protects whistle-blowers from all forms of retaliation,” the statement added.

The organization warned that unless proper legal frameworks are put in place, citizens will remain hesitant to report corruption.



“If the whistle-blower and witness protection laws are not yet in place, it will remain a challenge to have cases of corruption reported unanimously and for whistle-blowers to come forward,” TI Z noted.

While Zimbabwe’s National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2020–2024 included a commitment to protect whistleblowers, TI Z says the country continues to fall short in establishing a strong, actionable protection framework.

The anti-corruption watchdog says it’s time for Zimbabwe to move from policy promises to legislative action, ensuring those who expose wrongdoing are not left to face the consequences alone.