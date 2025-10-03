Top NetOne Executives on the Run Amid $10m Corruption Scandal

Two senior executives at Zimbabwe’s second-largest mobile network operator, NetOne Cellular, are on the run following allegations of massive looting and financial mismanagement.

Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Christopher Muchechemera and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Nyasha Nyambuya are wanted by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in connection with the disappearance of more than US$10 million from the state-owned telecommunications firm.

Authorities say the pair face multiple charges linked to abuse of office and financial impropriety.

Sources said the executives have evaded questioning, prompting a nationwide manhunt.

NetOne, wholly owned by the government has long faced criticism over weak governance and recurrent scandals.

The latest case is expected to intensify scrutiny of the parastatal, which serves millions of Zimbabweans.

Meanwhile, NetOne employees say the scandal has created unease within the company, already struggling with competition from rivals and a tough economic climate.

This is not the first time NetOne has been mired in controversy.

Previous audits highlighted irregularities in procurement and contract management, raising questions about oversight at one of Zimbabwe’s most strategic state-owned enterprises.