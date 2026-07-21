Top Schools Head to Old Mutual National High Schools Quiz Finals

The race to crown Zimbabwe’s top academic school has entered its final stage after provincial champions emerged from across the country, setting up a highly anticipated finale of the 43rd Old Mutual National High Schools Quiz on 24 July 2026.

Schools from all ten provinces battled through fiercely contested qualifying rounds with some securing convincing victories while others advanced by the narrowest of margins.

Midlands champions Fletcher High School head into the national finals as the team to beat after producing the strongest performance of the provincial rounds.

The school amassed an impressive 78 points comfortably ahead of Anderson High School on 54 points and Merywood High School on 42.

Bulawayo’s Northlea High School also underlined its credentials with a dominant display, scoring 62 points to finish ahead of St Columbus High School (36) and Maranatha Adventist High School (34).

One of the most dramatic contests unfolded in Mashonaland East, where Goromonzi High School edged rivals Waddilove High School by just two points. Goromonzi finished on 68 points, while Waddilove settled for 66 in a closely fought battle. Kwenda High School remained within striking distance on 60 points.

In Manicaland, Nyanga High Marist Brothers matched Goromonzi’s tally of 68 points to claim provincial honours ahead of Vhengere High School (60) and St Faith’s High School (48).

Elsewhere, St Mary’s High School of Beitbridge won Matabeleland South with 56 points, while St Albert’s High School claimed Mashonaland Central with 54 points.

Langham Girls High School and Mazowe Boys High School tied for second place after both scored 36 points.

Marist Brothers Dete topped Matabeleland North with 46 points while St Anthony’s High School emerged victorious in Masvingo after collecting 50 points narrowly ahead of Pamushana High School on 46.

With provincial honours decided, the spotlight now shifts to the national finals where the country’s best-performing schools will compete for the coveted championship title.

Fletcher High School, Goromonzi High School, Nyanga High Marist Brothers and Northlea High School are among the early favourites although the close margins seen during the provincial rounds suggest the competition remains wide open.

Old Mutual Zimbabwe’s Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive, Lillian Mbayiwa said the competition reflects the company’s long-term commitment to nurturing academic excellence and preparing young people for future success.

“Education remains a key pillar of our responsible business strategy. Through initiatives like the Old Mutual National High Schools Quiz, we aim to provide platforms for students to demonstrate their academic prowess while also strengthening their leadership skills.

“As we prepare to welcome the 30 participating schools for the 43rd edition of the Old Mutual National High Schools Quiz, the stage is set for an exciting celebration of knowledge, talent, and collaboration that will inspire learners and highlight the importance of academic excellence,” she said.

Mbayiwa said the programme extends beyond classroom achievement by equipping students with practical life skills.

“Old Mutual has also expanded its engagement to include initiatives that address societal challenges and broaden students’ perspectives, through programmes such as financial literacy talks, drug and substance abuse awareness in partnership with Cimas, as well as mentorship and career guidance for students. The goal is to build positive futures by ensuring that young people are not only academically strong, but also well-rounded and prepared for life beyond school,” she said.

With the countdown underway, Zimbabwe’s brightest young minds are preparing for what promises to be an intense contest of knowledge, speed and teamwork as they vie for national academic supremacy.