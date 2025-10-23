Tragedy in Budiriro as Teen Electrocuted While Working on Power Line

By Parvel H Makona

A 19-year-old student has died after being electrocuted while working on a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) power line in Budiriro 1 Extension.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a ZESA subsidiary confirmed the incident in a statement, describing it as tragic and extending condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

According to ZETDC, the student was attached to a private contractor who had been carrying out unauthorised work on the Medium Voltage (MV) power line.

“ZETDC is profoundly saddened to confirm a tragic electrocution incident that occurred on Wednesday, 22 October 2025 in Budiriro 1 Extension resulting in the death of a young man,” the company said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that no permit or authorisation had been issued for any work in the area.

ZETDC added that the contractor involved had been operating outside the company’s jurisdiction and safety protocols.

“The contractor was operating outside of ZETDC’s jurisdiction and safety protocols, and ZETDC had not issued a permit or authorisation for any work on the Medium Voltage line at this location,” the statement continued.

The utility urged members of the public and contractors to strictly follow safety procedures and always engage ZETDC before attempting any work on the national electricity grid.

“The safety of our customers and the public remains our highest priority. We urge everyone to engage ZETDC for all electrical works on the electricity grid.” ZETDC said

Authorities say investigations into the incident are ongoing.